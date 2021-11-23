Another 35 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 35 positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,741.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the area to 33.4. A week ago, that number was 25.3.

Another 33 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 20,178.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region in three weeks, with the death toll remaining 305 including the two victims announced this month.

This leaves the area with 250 active COVID-19 cases, down one from Monday but up 26 from last Tuesday.

There are also currently eight people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including four who are in need of intensive care.

There are still 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks as new ones were announced related to hockey, a gym, and a chiropractor although no further details were provided on the outbreaks. At the same time, other outbreaks ended at Preston Public School in Cambridge, a home child-care centre and in a congregate setting.

On the other hand, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 914,407 vaccinations done in the area, which is 741 more than reported on Monday.

In addition, 452,545 residents have now been vaccinated, which is just 220 more than was reported 24 hours earlier.

This means that 74.77 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 86.09 per cent when those under the age of 12 — previously not allowed to be vaccinated — are excluded.

Ontario is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as cases continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 612,931.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 481 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 441. All three Tuesday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 613 new cases recorded, the data showed 288 were unvaccinated people, 30 were partially vaccinated people, 266 were fully vaccinated people and for 29 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,974 as six more deaths were reported.

– With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

