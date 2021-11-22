COVID-19: Kingston Health Sciences Centre declares third outbreak in two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak in the Kidd 3 unit at Kingston General Hospital due to two positive COVID-19 cases.

The hospital organization says they are in the process of contacting staff, visitors, patients and patients that have been discharged that are considered at risk of being exposed.

The unit is now under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors.

This latest outbreak follows two others declared on Nov. 10 and Nov. 19.

The first outbreak affected a total of four people on the Davies 3 cardiac care unit and the outbreak on Nov. 19 involved three staff members within the same medical specialty.

KHSC stated that most of the cases have originated in the community and were identified in the hospital due to patient and staff screening.

This most recent outbreak comes as KFL&A added 56 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend bringing to total number of active cases to 203.

