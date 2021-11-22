SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Kingston Health Sciences Centre declares third outbreak in two weeks

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 5:26 pm
Kingston General Hospital Sign. View image in full screen
Kingston General Hospital Sign. Global Kingston

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has declared an outbreak in the Kidd 3 unit at Kingston General Hospital due to two positive COVID-19 cases.

The hospital organization says they are in the process of contacting staff, visitors, patients and patients that have been discharged that are considered at risk of being exposed.

The unit is now under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors.

Read more: As COVID-19 cases spike in Kingston demand for testing at KHSC increases

This latest outbreak follows two others declared on Nov. 10 and Nov. 19.

The first outbreak affected a total of four people on the Davies 3 cardiac care unit and the outbreak on Nov. 19 involved three staff members within the same medical specialty.

Story continues below advertisement

KHSC stated that most of the cases have originated in the community and were identified in the hospital due to patient and staff screening.

This most recent outbreak comes as KFL&A added 56 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend bringing to total number of active cases to 203.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11' COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPandemic tagPublic health tagOutbreak tagPatients tagKingston General Hospital tagStaff tagkingston health sciences centre tagKidd 3 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers