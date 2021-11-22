Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

November 27 – Volvo OF Edmonton

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted November 22, 2021 11:48 am
When buying a vehicle, it’s important to put your trust in experts.
Join Daryl Hooke, this Saturday for 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts when he’s joined by Mike Norris, Jordy Kupina, and Cody Mackie from Volvo of Edmonton, Canada’s only 10 time Volvo Excellence Award Winner.
They’ll discuss their team approach to finding you the perfect vehicle and share what they’ve done to be named a 2021 Best Dealership To Work For AND to be consistently number 1 in Canada for sales for the past 14 years.  Don’t miss Talk To The Experts.

 

630 CHED Talk to the Experts Volvo of Edmonton

