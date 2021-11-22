Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay, Ont. drivers charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:40 am
Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes recently charged two drivers with impaired driving. View image in full screen
Police in the City of Kawartha Lakes recently charged two drivers with impaired driving. The Canadian Press file

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face impaired driving charges following incidents last week in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, police say a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer on patrol discovered a driver sleeping in their vehicle parked at a William Street North business in Lindsay.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Lansdowne Street crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest for Tweed man, police say

Tiffany Frocking, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (drug and alcohol) and one charge under the Liquor Licence Act.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 23, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 7

On Nov. 16 around 4 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle travelling on Highway 7 in the former Emily Township.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Jordan Van Mierlo, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9, OPP said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple' Burlington man charged in Toronto crash that killed couple
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagImpaired tagHighway 7 tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagHwy 7 tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagLindsay impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers