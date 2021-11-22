Lindsay, Ont. drivers charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face impaired driving charges following incidents last week in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, police say a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer on patrol discovered a driver sleeping in their vehicle parked at a William Street North business in Lindsay.

The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Tiffany Frocking, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (drug and alcohol) and one charge under the Liquor Licence Act.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 23, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 7

On Nov. 16 around 4 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a vehicle travelling on Highway 7 in the former Emily Township.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Jordan Van Mierlo, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9, OPP said Monday.

Advertisement