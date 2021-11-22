Heavy snowfall expected on closed stretch of Coquihalla

Send this page to someone via email

Any efforts to repair the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt will likely be stymied Monday and Tuesday as heavy snowfall is in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, with the expectation that 25 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall from Monday to Tuesday.

“Snow will start this afternoon. From this evening to Tuesday near noon, heavy snow is expected as a cold front moves through,” reads the Environment Canada alert.

“Total snow accumulations will reach 25 to 30 cm by Tuesday noon. Snow will become light Tuesday afternoon.”

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.

The Coquihalla Highway, Highway 5 remains closed from Hope to Merritt. An aerial assessment has now been completed and the Ministry of Transportation said repairs are going to take months.