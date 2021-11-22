Menu

News

Heavy snowfall expected on closed stretch of Coquihalla

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 10:02 am
FILE. Snow is expected on the closed portion of the Coquihalla today. Cameras in the area are currently offline. View image in full screen
FILE. Snow is expected on the closed portion of the Coquihalla today. Cameras in the area are currently offline. Getty Images

Any efforts to repair the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt will likely be stymied Monday and Tuesday as heavy snowfall is in the forecast.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, with the expectation that 25 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall from Monday to Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures' Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures
Flooding, slides force major B.C. highway closures – Nov 14, 2021

“Snow will start this afternoon. From this evening to Tuesday near noon, heavy snow is expected as a cold front moves through,” reads the Environment Canada alert.

Read more: B.C. floods — Province opens second corridor between Lower Mainland, interior

“Total snow accumulations will reach 25 to 30 cm by Tuesday noon. Snow will become light Tuesday afternoon.”

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage' B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway seen from the air shows extent of the damage

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break.

The Coquihalla Highway, Highway 5 remains closed from Hope to Merritt. An aerial assessment has now been completed and the Ministry of Transportation said repairs are going to take months.

