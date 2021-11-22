Sunday night shooting in Dartmouth leaves man with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Dartmouth Sunday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a male shot at an address in the 100 block of Roleika Drive around 11:20 p.m.

There, they found the injured man outside a residence, who was transported to hospital via EHS.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the third shooting to happen in this area within a month. Police had responded to previous shootings on Roleika Drive on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

They later released an image of a car connected to the shooting on Oct. 29.