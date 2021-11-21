Menu

Crime

Overnight Montreal stabbing leaves 1 critical, 2 injured: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 4:11 pm
A 29-year-old man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, men aged 25 and 27, are also in hospital but in stable condition. View image in full screen
A 29-year-old man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, men aged 25 and 27, are also in hospital but in stable condition. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Police say three men were seriously injured in a stabbing that happened overnight Saturday after bars closed in downtown Montreal.

Authorities say the incident happened at the corner of Maisonneuve and Robert Bourassa boulevards at 2:15 a.m. after a fight got out of hand.

READ MORE: ‘He was loved’: Vigil held for teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal School

A 29-year-old man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, men aged 25 and 27, are also in hospital but in stable condition.

Montreal police say they are investigating what happened. No arrests have been made.

