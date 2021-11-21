Overnight Montreal stabbing leaves 1 critical, 2 injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three men were seriously injured in a stabbing that happened overnight Saturday after bars closed in downtown Montreal.

Authorities say the incident happened at the corner of Maisonneuve and Robert Bourassa boulevards at 2:15 a.m. after a fight got out of hand.

A 29-year-old man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, men aged 25 and 27, are also in hospital but in stable condition.

Montreal police say they are investigating what happened. No arrests have been made.