Health

N.B. reports 67 new cases of COVID-19 as new quarantine rules take effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2021 3:01 pm
N.B. reports 67 new cases of COVID-19 as new quarantine rules take effect - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

New Brunswick is reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as the province continues to battle the fourth wave of the virus.

Public health officials also recorded 81 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 593.

They say there are 17 people in intensive care and another 13 in hospital for a total of 30 patients hospitalized in the province.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. changes self-isolation rules to curb household transmission

Officials say new infections and hospitalizations continue to affect unvaccinated people the most.

The New Brunswick government tightened quarantine rules this week to address persistently high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, everyone in their household – regardless of their vaccination status – must isolate for up to 14 days. Failure to do so could result in a fine of between $480 and $20,400.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: New Brunswick implementing targeted isolation measures to combat virus spread' COVID-19: New Brunswick implementing targeted isolation measures to combat virus spread
COVID-19: New Brunswick implementing targeted isolation measures to combat virus spread
© 2021 The Canadian Press
