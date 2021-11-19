SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

KFL&A Public Health prepping to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 3:15 pm
KFL&A Public Health says it's preparing to vaccinated children in the five to 11 year old age bracket, but is waiting on information from the province to set up appointments. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health says it's preparing to vaccinated children in the five to 11 year old age bracket, but is waiting on information from the province to set up appointments. Megan King / CKWS TV

With news of the province giving the OK to vaccinate children from ages five to 11 years old against COVID-19, KFL&A Public Health is gearing up to give 13,000 eligible kids their shots.

The health unit was not able to open any slots for that age group to be vaccinated Friday, saying child doses have yet to be sent to the region by the province. The health unit did not give any hint as to when those shots may be arriving locally. The pediatric vaccine is a lower dose than the one given to those aged 12 and up.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario ready to vaccinate kids aged five to 11 as soon as child-sized doses arrive

In a statement sent to Global News Friday, Pfizer said it will be shipping 2.9 million doses of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to Canada now that the five to 11 age group had been approved. These will then be distributed across the country by the end of next week.

The local health unit did say that information, as well as locations for clinics and links to book vaccination appointments, will be available at their website shortly.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11' COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11
COVID-19: Canada’s top doctor provides details on Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11

The health unit said that once vaccinations for children begin, those offering the vaccines will be trained to help kids feel comfortable with the experience. Numbing spray, child-friendly puzzles and stickers will be available and children will be allowed to bring their favourite stuffed animal for the shot.

The health unit will continue to offer youth and adult immunizations through existing clinics and aims to increase mobile clinics at local high schools as well.

For a list of these clinics, see below:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

  • Cataraqui Centre Clinic
  • Portsmouth Olympic Harbour Clinic
  • KFL&A Public Health’s Napanee Office clinic

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic locations:

  • Nov. 25 – Napanee District Secondary School
  • Dec. 2 – Granite Ridge Education Centre
  • Dec. 9 – Kingston Secondary School
  • Dec. 16 – Holy Cross Secondary School
  • Dec. 30 – Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School
  • Jan. 6 – LaSalle Intermediate and Secondary School
  • Jan. 13 – North Addington Education Centre
  • Jan. 20 – Napanee District Secondary School
  • Jan. 27 – Granite Ridge Education Centre
