Okanagan weather: Risk of rain and snow ramps back up

Clouds will continue to filter in and out throughout Monday, with temperatures topping out in mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back to -2 C Monday night with the risk of rain and snow returning Tuesday as conditions warm up to around 5 C.

There is the risk of rain or snow early Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies linger Wednesday with the risk of rain and snow Wednesday night and Thursday with daytime highs staying above average and overnight lows around or just below the freezing mark.

Slightly drier weather will finish the final full week of November on Friday after the chance of morning showers eases with an afternoon high around 7 C.

The final weekend of the month will come with a chance of more showers and possible wet flurries with daytime highs in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

