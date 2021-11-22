Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Risk of rain and snow ramps back up

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:17 pm
More wet snow is likely in the valley bottom early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
More wet snow is likely in the valley bottom early Thursday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds will continue to filter in and out throughout Monday, with temperatures topping out in mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back to -2 C Monday night with the risk of rain and snow returning Tuesday as conditions warm up to around 5 C.

There is the risk of rain or snow early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
There is the risk of rain or snow early Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies linger Wednesday with the risk of rain and snow Wednesday night and Thursday with daytime highs staying above average and overnight lows around or just below the freezing mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Slightly drier weather will finish the final full week of November on Friday after the chance of morning showers eases with an afternoon high around 7 C.

The final weekend of the month will come with a chance of more showers and possible wet flurries with daytime highs in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagRain tagBC weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers