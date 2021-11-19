London, Ont. man faces child pornography charges after police search apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man from London, Ont., has been charged with child pornography-related offences after local police searched an apartment in the city.

On Thursday, officers with the internet child exploitation unit carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Wonderland Road South, according to police.

Police did not share any other details about the search, but say “various electronic devices” were seized.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Police say the accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 14, 2022.

