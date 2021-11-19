Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man faces child pornography charges after police search apartment

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2021 1:56 pm
London, Ont. man faces child pornography charges after police search apartment - image View image in full screen
Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A 36-year-old man from London, Ont., has been charged with child pornography-related offences after local police searched an apartment in the city.

On Thursday, officers with the internet child exploitation unit carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Wonderland Road South, according to police.

Read more: Info from German police leads to child porn, drug charges in London, Ont.

Police did not share any other details about the search, but say “various electronic devices” were seized.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

Police say the accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 14, 2022.

