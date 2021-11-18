Menu

Crime

Man wanted after woman attacked, robbed of purse in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 9:44 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re looking to identify a man wanted after he allegedly hit a woman and stole her purse.

Police said in a news release that at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect was following a woman in the area of Danforth Avenue and Bowden Street, which is just east of Broadview Avenue.

The statement said the man approached the woman from behind, hit her on the back of the head with an unknown object, and took her purse.

The man then fled north on Bowden Avenue towards Danforth Avenue, police said.

Read more: 25-year-old man wanted for kidnapping, robbery with firearm: Toronto police

The woman required medical treatment for head injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was described as being in his 50s and five-feet-nine-inches tall with a slim build and short grey hair. Police said he was wearing a dark blue jacket with white stripes down the sleeves.

Investigators released security images on Thursday in the hope that someone would be able to assist in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

