Child dies in head-on crash on Highway 97-C near Merritt, B.C.

RCMP have confirmed that the person who died on Highway 97-C in a two-vehicle crash near Merritt, B.C., Thursday afternoon was a child.

No age has been released.

RCMP said the head-on collision happened near Foley Road, south of Logan Lake.

It involved a passenger vehicle and a large commercial vehicle.

The young victim was in the passenger vehicle.

Police said at least one other person was transported to hospital.

B.C. Highway Patrol in Merritt has taken over the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, B.C. Coroners’ Service and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch.

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation but at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor.

The highway remains closed and a detour has been established around the scene via Foley Road.

Police are reminding motorists that winter driving conditions are affecting travel in some areas of the province and that proper winter tread, slowing down and driving to the road conditions are extremely important.

Police also encourage drivers to have extra clothing, food, water and a charged cell phone when setting off on a road trip.

Anyone with information about the collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.

