Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Child dies in head-on crash on Highway 97-C near Merritt, B.C.

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 7:42 pm
RCMP are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 97-C south of Logan lake that claimed the life of a child. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 97-C south of Logan lake that claimed the life of a child. File / Global News

RCMP have confirmed that the person who died on Highway 97-C in a two-vehicle crash near Merritt, B.C., Thursday afternoon was a child.

No age has been released.

RCMP said the head-on collision happened near Foley Road, south of Logan Lake.

It involved a passenger vehicle and a large commercial vehicle.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP respond to 107 weather-related calls, Highway 1 cleared

The young victim was in the passenger vehicle.

Police said at least one other person was transported to hospital.

B.C. Highway Patrol in Merritt has taken over the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, B.C. Coroners’ Service and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement branch.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation but at this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminality as a contributing factor.

Click to play video: 'Winter driving safety tips' Winter driving safety tips
Winter driving safety tips

The highway remains closed and a detour has been established around the scene via Foley Road.

Police are reminding motorists that winter driving conditions are affecting travel in some areas of the province and that proper winter tread, slowing down and driving to the road conditions are extremely important.

Read more: Travellers trapped in Hope, B.C. evacuate as Highway 7 temporarily reopened

Police also encourage drivers to have extra clothing, food, water and a charged cell phone when setting off on a road trip.

Anyone with information about the collision, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to call the Merritt detachment at 250-378-4262.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide' ‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide
‘I heard this loud terrifying roar’: Global News cameraman shares details of surviving Duffey Lake mudslide
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Merritt tagFatal Accident tagHead On Crash tagTwo Vehicle Crash tagHighway accident tagHighway 97 C tagChild dies in crash tagRCMP investigate deadly collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers