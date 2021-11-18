Menu

Education

‘A way to enrich families and kids to learn and read together’: READ Saskatoon’s Booktivities

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 6:37 pm
READ Saskatoon's newly launched Booktivities. View image in full screen
READ Saskatoon's newly launched Booktivities. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

READ Saskatoon has launched a new product called Booktivities.

As part of literacy month, Booktivities is a way for families and kids to come together and have fun while learning and reading.

READ Saskatoon executive director Sheryl Harrow-Yurach says the launch is just in time for the holiday season and is a means to give back to local authors that support READ Saskatoon.

“We have been very fortunate over the years to have western Canada authors support our work,” said Harrow-Yurach. “This is a chance for us to give back to them at the same time create some fun learning packages for families and children.”

Winter activities in and around Saskatoon
Winter activities in and around Saskatoon

Harrow-Yurach says there are two packages featuring books, colouring pages, stickers, craft activities and more. One is designed for the newborn to Grade 1 age group, while the other is gearing towards those in grades 2-4.

“Booktivities is such a great way for children and families to learn from and celebrate western Canadian authors and participate in some fun learning activities,” Harrow-Yurach said.

Harrow-Yurach says booktivities enhance literacy throughout the province and add another means of revenue to support the agency’s cause, free programming to families and children.

Booktivities are on sale until Dec. 10 or until supplies run out.

For more information visit READ Saskatoon’s website.

Canadian girl becomes the youngest author & illustrator at age 3
