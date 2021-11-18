Menu

News

Vernon RCMP: ‘Slow down and drive according to the conditions’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 4:13 pm
Roads in Vernon are getting slick as snow falls.
Roads in Vernon are getting slick as snow falls. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP

Snow started to fall across the Okanagan Thursday and the roads are slick.

“Icy roadways and reduced visibility have already resulted in numerous weather-related motor vehicle collisions and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind drivers to slow down and drive according to the conditions,” Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon RCMP said.

Kelowna RCMP investigating Remembrance Day disruption

“Take the time to plan ahead and allow yourself enough time to get to your destination safely. Please use caution and give police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, and other emergency crews room to work safely.”

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries for the rest of Thursday, ending overnight.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season. Trucks are out across the city today,” said Ian Adkins, Manager, Roads, Drainage and  Airport. “Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy.”

  • Priority 1 Roads – arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas
  • Priority 2 Roads – all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs
  • Priority 3 Roads – lanes and cul-de-sacs

It could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all portions of the city, once the snow has stopped falling. If the snow continues to fall, crews may be required to return to Priority 1 routes to keep our city moving.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant. It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety of everyone who uses them.

‘I thought I was a goner’: Global News photographer’s terrifying close call with B.C. mudslide
