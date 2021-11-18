Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. announces 22 new cases, none at East Cumberland Lodge

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 12:58 pm
Nova Scotia announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, none of which are at the East Cumberland Lodge in Pugwash, N.S., which is experiencing an outbreak.

So far, a total of 31 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19 and two of the infected residents have died.

The outbreak is connected to a multi-day faith gathering in Northern Nova Scotia at the end of October, which has led to the organizer of the event being fined for not checking people’s proof of vaccination.

Read more: ‘Totally disgusting:’ N.S. premier takes aim at pastor who said he was not ashamed of COVID-19 outbreak

In a release, the province said there are 12 new cases in the Central Zone, seven in the Western Zone and three in the Northern Zone.

There are active cases in all health zones and the province said there is evidence of “limited community spread” in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

Two more schools — Basinview Drive Community School and Dutch Settlement Elementary — have been notified of exposures at their school. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

Read more: N.S. hikes fines, creates new penalty for those flouting COVID-19 rules

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,720 tests on Wednesday.

With 22 recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 236. Of those, 17 people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 84.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

