Okanagan weather: More snow may fall Thursday night

Temperatures are expected to pop up to 3 C, increasing the risk of a few pockets of light snow turning into a few centimetres of accumulating snow Thursday night into early Friday.
The risk of precipitation diminishes on Friday with skies clearing and sunshine returning later on Friday as the mercury pumps up to around 3 C.
A mix of sun and cloud returns after a mostly sunny Saturday morning with temperatures warming from -5 C to 6 C in the afternoon.
Pockets of mixed precipitation pick back up on Sunday with an afternoon high back in mid-single digits.
Drier air returns to start the final full week of November with daytime highs staying above average.
