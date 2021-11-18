Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: More snow may fall Thursday night

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 1:21 pm
Flurries linger across the area Thursday night. View image in full screen
Flurries linger across the area Thursday night. SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures are expected to pop up to 3 C, increasing the risk of a few pockets of light snow turning into a few centimetres of accumulating snow Thursday night into early Friday.

The risk of precipitation diminishes on Friday with skies clearing and sunshine returning later on Friday as the mercury pumps up to around 3 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns after a mostly sunny Saturday morning with temperatures warming from -5 C to 6 C in the afternoon.

The next risk of precipitation slides in on Sunday. View image in full screen
The next risk of precipitation slides in on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Pockets of mixed precipitation pick back up on Sunday with an afternoon high back in mid-single digits.

Drier air returns to start the final full week of November with daytime highs staying above average.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

