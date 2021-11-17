Peterborough man arrested after knife waved at security guards: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested after security guards were threatened with a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports that a man was threatening security guards in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Police say two security guards had asked a group of people to leave the area when one of them allegedly threatened and waved a knife at the guards.

Investigators located the suspect a short distance away.

William Harris, 20, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, police said Wednesday.