Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canadian military boosts air support to help B.C. flood evacuations, supply chain chaos

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after knife waved at security guards: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 12:39 pm
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
According to police, a man threatened and waved a knife at security guards on Tuesday afternoon. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was arrested after security guards were threatened with a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports that a man was threatening security guards in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested for brandishing knife during altercation near Havelock arena, OPP say

Police say two security guards had asked a group of people to leave the area when one of them allegedly threatened and waved a knife at the guards.

Investigators located the suspect a short distance away.

William Harris, 20, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario' Ford announces $75M in funding over 3 years to combat crime in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagKnife tagUttering Threats tagWilliam Harris tagasssault with a weapon tagwaving knife tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers