Crime

Peterborough stabbing investigation leads to arrest of man, 2 youth: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 11:04 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police have arrested three individuals in connection to a stabbing incident on Nov. 8. Global News Peterborough file

Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough earlier this month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, Peterborough Police Service say a woman reported that her husband had been stabbed in the area of Park Place and Dalhousie Street.

Police say the husband and wife had been involved in a verbal dispute when a group of unknown males intervened and chased the victim to a residence in the area of Sherbrooke and Park streets where he was assaulted.

Read more: Peterborough man stabbed multiple times by unknown group: police

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police on Wednesday said the investigation led to the arrest of a man and two youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon Jamieson, 29, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were each charged with aggravated assault. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the youth cannot be released.

The trio’s cases are now before the courts, police said Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand' Sister of 21-year-old man on trial for fatally stabbing his mother to death takes stand
