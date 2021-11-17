Peterborough stabbing investigation leads to arrest of man, 2 youth: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough earlier this month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, Peterborough Police Service say a woman reported that her husband had been stabbed in the area of Park Place and Dalhousie Street.

Police say the husband and wife had been involved in a verbal dispute when a group of unknown males intervened and chased the victim to a residence in the area of Sherbrooke and Park streets where he was assaulted.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police on Wednesday said the investigation led to the arrest of a man and two youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Dillon Jamieson, 29, a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were each charged with aggravated assault. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the youth cannot be released.

The trio’s cases are now before the courts, police said Wednesday morning.