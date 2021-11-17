Menu

Traffic

4 sent to hospital after Burlington crash involving school bus

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 9:47 am
Halton police say a driver suffered "serious injuries" after a crash on Dundas Street in Burlington Nov. 17, 2021.
Halton police say a driver suffered "serious injuries" after a crash on Dundas Street in Burlington Nov. 17, 2021. Global News File

A driver has been sent to hospital after his vehicle struck a school bus in Burlington, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional police (HRPS) say the crash happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Dundas Street, west of Brant Street.

“The male driver who struck the bus has been extricated by the fire department and has since been transported to hospital with serious injuries.,” HRPS spokesperson Steve Elms told Global News.

Read more: Hamilton police confirm grow-op in upper Stoney Creek shut down

Nineteen students and a driver were on board the large transport. Three of the students were sent to hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

Westbound Dundas Street at Brant Street is currently closed with no projected reopening time, according to police.

