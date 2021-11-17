4 sent to hospital after Burlington crash involving school bus

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been sent to hospital after his vehicle struck a school bus in Burlington, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional police (HRPS) say the crash happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Dundas Street, west of Brant Street.

“The male driver who struck the bus has been extricated by the fire department and has since been transported to hospital with serious injuries.,” HRPS spokesperson Steve Elms told Global News.

Nineteen students and a driver were on board the large transport. Three of the students were sent to hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

Westbound Dundas Street at Brant Street is currently closed with no projected reopening time, according to police.

ROAD CLOSURE: Westbound Dundas Street at Brant Street in Burlington is closed due to a collision investigation. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 17, 2021