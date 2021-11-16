Police looking for missing Calgary woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has requested help from the public as they try to locate a woman who was last seen in the community of Marlborough in August.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying Shalynn Krushel, 24, was reported missing by her family this week. The last known sighting of Krushel was Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

The woman is about five-foot-five and weighs 115 pounds. Police said she has a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

View image in full screen Shalynn Krushel has been reported as missing, Nov. 16, 2021. Wade Krushel

According to police, Krushel has tattoos of a star and heart on her left thumb and a tattoo of the word “love” on her left forearm. She also has an eyebrow piercing above her right eye as well as a tongue piercing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police do not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Krushel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers.