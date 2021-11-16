Police looking for missing Calgary woman

The Calgary Police Service has requested help from the public as they try to locate a woman who was last seen in the community of Marlborough in August.
On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying Shalynn Krushel, 24, was reported missing by her family this week. The last known sighting of Krushel was Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
The woman is about five-foot-five and weighs 115 pounds. Police said she has a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.
According to police, Krushel has tattoos of a star and heart on her left thumb and a tattoo of the word “love” on her left forearm. She also has an eyebrow piercing above her right eye as well as a tongue piercing.
Police do not know what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Krushel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers.
