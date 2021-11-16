SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs trade for Kyle Clifford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2021 4:34 pm

TORONTO – Forward Kyle Clifford was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations.

Clifford played two games with St. Louis this season, registering one assist.

The 30-year-old Clifford has 65 goals and 75 assists in 728 career NHL games between Los Angeles, Toronto and St. Louis.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

Clifford, from Ayr, Ont., is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Kings in both 2012 and 2014.

Clifford was previously acquired by Toronto in a trade with Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2020.

He skated in 16 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, scoring once and adding two assists and then added an assist in four playoff games.

Clifford was originally selected by the Kings in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2009 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers