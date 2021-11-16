Komoka Provincial Park closed due to sudden death investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP report that Komoka Provincial Park is closed to the public to facilitate a sudden death investigation.

It is not clear when the park will reopen.

Emergency services were called to the park on Gideon Drive in Middlesex Centre just after 2 p.m. Monday, responding to a report of a sudden death, the OPP said.

The deceased’s name and age have not been released. Police said a post-mortem will be conducted Tuesday.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the death but say “further updates will be released when available.”