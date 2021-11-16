Menu

Canada

Komoka Provincial Park closed due to sudden death investigation: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2021 12:07 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Middlesex OPP report that Komoka Provincial Park is closed to the public to facilitate a sudden death investigation.

It is not clear when the park will reopen.

Read more: Sudden death investigation now a homicide: Hamilton police

Emergency services were called to the park on Gideon Drive in Middlesex Centre just after 2 p.m. Monday, responding to a report of a sudden death, the OPP said.

The deceased’s name and age have not been released. Police said a post-mortem will be conducted Tuesday.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the death but say “further updates will be released when available.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
