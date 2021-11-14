Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating after man shot in the knee

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 1:44 pm
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police vehicle. Global News

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

They were called to 17 Avenue and 48 Street SE around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police said, they found a man who had been shot in the knee.

The 20-year-old was taken to Foothills hospital in stable condition by EMS.

At this time, police said, there’s no danger to the public and no one is in custody.

