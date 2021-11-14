Calgary police investigating after man shot in the knee

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
They were called to 17 Avenue and 48 Street SE around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, police said, they found a man who had been shot in the knee.
The 20-year-old was taken to Foothills hospital in stable condition by EMS.
At this time, police said, there’s no danger to the public and no one is in custody.
