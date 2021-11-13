Manitoba RCMP arrest man in relation to Oak Lake Beach homicide

A 27-year-old male from Brandon, Man., is behind bars following a homicide in Oak Lake Beach.
Officers responded to calls of a man suffering stab wounds in the small community southwest of Brandon just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and a man was arrested shortly after in Souris.
RCMP say the investigation involving the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Investigations Unit is ongoing.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments