Manitoba RCMP arrest man in relation to Oak Lake Beach homicide

A 27-year-old male from Brandon, Man., is behind bars following a homicide in Oak Lake Beach.

Officers responded to calls of a man suffering stab wounds in the small community southwest of Brandon just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and a man was arrested shortly after in Souris.

RCMP say the investigation involving the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Investigations Unit is ongoing.

