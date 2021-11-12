Menu

News

Search is on for missing 13-year-old from St.-Pierre-Jolys

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 12, 2021 8:40 pm
Search is on for missing 13-year-old from St.-Pierre-Jolys - image View image in full screen

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old from St.-Pierre-Jolys who is believed to be in Winnipeg.

Bailey Poole was last seen at 9 p.m. on November 7 when he left his Sabourin Street home on foot.

He is 5’10” with a thin build and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can all the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Search is on for missing 13-year-old from St.-Pierre-Jolys - image View image in full screen
