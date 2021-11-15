Menu

Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns mid-week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 15, 2021 1:02 pm
Clouds return after some morning sunny breaks on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Clouds return after some morning sunny breaks on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

The chance of showers continues Monday afternoon as the mercury climbs into high single digits.

Some clouds linger Tuesday morning as temperatures start off the day just below freezing but make into mid-single digits in the afternoon as skies clear.

A few clouds and pockets of precipitation linger Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A few clouds and pockets of precipitation linger Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds shuffle in and out with sunny breaks Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with daytime highs hovering in mid-single digits and a chance of flurries to finish the week.

There is the potential for valley cloud to develop at night and linger into the early morning hours before burning off as temperatures dip into mid-minus single digits at night.

A few more clouds slide into the region over the weekend with a chance of some more precipitation on Sunday. Afternoon highs stay a few degrees above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

