Okanagan weather: Sunshine returns mid-week

The chance of showers continues Monday afternoon as the mercury climbs into high single digits.

Some clouds linger Tuesday morning as temperatures start off the day just below freezing but make into mid-single digits in the afternoon as skies clear.

View image in full screen A few clouds and pockets of precipitation linger Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds shuffle in and out with sunny breaks Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with daytime highs hovering in mid-single digits and a chance of flurries to finish the week.

There is the potential for valley cloud to develop at night and linger into the early morning hours before burning off as temperatures dip into mid-minus single digits at night.

A few more clouds slide into the region over the weekend with a chance of some more precipitation on Sunday. Afternoon highs stay a few degrees above freezing.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

