Canada

24 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston pushes active cases to 144

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 6:08 pm
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in region Thursday. View image in full screen
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health Unit reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in region Thursday. Paul Soucy/Global News

The streak of double-digit case rise continues, as KFL&A Public Health is recording another 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the region to 144 active cases, numbers not seen since April 2021.

The age breakdown in cases continues to vary:

  • 10 to 17 (1)
  • 18 to 29 (5)
  • 30s (3)
  • 40s (1)
  • 60s (1)
  • 70s (1)
  • 80s (1)

Read more: COVID-19 case counts climb in Kingston by 24, reach 141 active cases

Kingston’s health unit is also reporting that three individuals are hospitalized, with two of them seeking treatment in the ICU.

The most active cases ever seen at once in the region was 150 on April 13. With cases ramping up daily, the region’s top doctor says it’s more than possible that record could be beaten by Thursday.

Read more: Kingston General Hospital dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

