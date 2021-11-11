24 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston pushes active cases to 144

Send this page to someone via email

The streak of double-digit case rise continues, as KFL&A Public Health is recording another 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This brings the region to 144 active cases, numbers not seen since April 2021.

The age breakdown in cases continues to vary:

10 to 17 (1)

18 to 29 (5)

30s (3)

40s (1)

60s (1)

70s (1)

80s (1)

Kingston’s health unit is also reporting that three individuals are hospitalized, with two of them seeking treatment in the ICU.

The most active cases ever seen at once in the region was 150 on April 13. With cases ramping up daily, the region’s top doctor says it’s more than possible that record could be beaten by Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement