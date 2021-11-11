COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area, including at Trent University campus

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while the overall number of active cases saw a slight drop.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:15 p.m., the regional health unit reported 29 active cases of COVID-19, down from 30 on Thursday.

Other data on Thursday from the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Outbreaks: A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Thursday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings — unchanged since Friday.

A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Thursday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic's beginnings — unchanged since Friday. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,937 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

Variant of concern cases: 1,141 — four more since Wednesday's update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

Resolved cases: 1,884 — three more cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 60 — up from 54 reported on Wednesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 91 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Wednesday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday reported two active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional one case since Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.4 per cent of all cases (1,460) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20 per cent (388 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.7 per cent (13 cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 63,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday's update.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:10 a.m. Thursday, reported no active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school is dealing with six cases at five schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. There are single cases at three schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Trent University reported one new case at its Peterborough campus on Thursday and none at the Durham campus. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college on Wednesday announced in-person classes and services will resume in January 2022.

