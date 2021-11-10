Menu

Sports

Forge FC posts 3 1 win over York United FC, clinch top spot in CPL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 8:59 am

Tristan Borges, Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti Jonsson scored to lead Forge FC to a 3-1 win over York United FC in Canadian Premier League play on Tuesday night.

Forge secured the top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs with the victory at York Lions Stadium.

Read more: Forge FC’s 3-0 two-leg comeback win in CONCACAF League quarterfinal makes history

Borges opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Krutzen made it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Lowell Wright halved the deficit with his goal in the 51st minute. Jonsson restored Forge’s two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

Forge outshot York United 16-11 and had a 7-5 edge in shots on target.

The Hamilton-based club will now host York United in a semi-final match at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 21.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
