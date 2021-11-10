Forge FC posts 3 1 win over York United FC, clinch top spot in CPL

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Tristan Borges, Daniel Krutzen and Alexander Achinioti Jonsson scored to lead Forge FC to a 3-1 win over York United FC in Canadian Premier League play on Tuesday night.

Forge secured the top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs with the victory at York Lions Stadium.

Borges opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and Krutzen made it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Lowell Wright halved the deficit with his goal in the 51st minute. Jonsson restored Forge’s two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute.

Forge outshot York United 16-11 and had a 7-5 edge in shots on target.

The Hamilton-based club will now host York United in a semi-final match at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 21.

Story continues below advertisement