Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Scarborough: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:58 pm
Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Gold Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East Tuesday evening for reports of a shooting. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Gold Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East Tuesday evening for reports of a shooting. Global News

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said on Twitter that officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more: Toronto police release photo of car involved in possible abduction of woman

He was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle' Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle
Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto tagToronto crime tagGun Violence tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagscarborough shooting tagScarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers