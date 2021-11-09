Man rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was shot multiple times in Scarborough Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said on Twitter that officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more: Toronto police release photo of car involved in possible abduction of woman

He was taken to hospital via an emergency run.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no word on any suspect information.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

2:08 Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle Police warn Scarborough residents to be on lookout for suspicious vehicle