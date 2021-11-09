COVID-19: Peterborough area active cases up to 27 as health unit reports 5 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as active cases continue to slowly climb.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:12 p.m., the regional health unit reported 27 active cases, up from 25 reported on Monday and 18 reported on Friday.

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Outbreaks: A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Tuesday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

A workplace outbreak remains in effect at Home Instead on Charlotte Street. The company offers in-home senior care services. Declared last Thursday, there are four cases associated with the outbreak. As of Tuesday, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,930 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,930 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,136 — unchanged since Monday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,136 — unchanged since Monday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,879 — three more cases since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,879 — three more cases since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 49 — down from 50 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

49 — down from 50 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported one active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional one case since Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported one active COVID-19 admission. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit — an additional one case since Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75.2 per cent of all cases (1,452) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.1 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.2 per cent of all cases (1,452) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.1 per cent (387 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 63,750 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.

More than 63,750 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

Orono Public School: Two cases. School remains open

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Monday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Monday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics offering first and second doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.) in Peterborough include:

Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12: Each day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some residents are eligible for a booster, some are eligible for a third dose. Learn more about booster doses and third doses at https://t.co/pJB53QAcYd pic.twitter.com/Vwa7NqROvx — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) November 9, 2021

