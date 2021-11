Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating a double stabbing that left two men in hospital early Saturday morning.

Police said officers were alerted to the incident by security from the McDonald’s on Granville and Smithe streets around 3:30 a.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately clear, police said.

Police added that no one had been arrested yet.

