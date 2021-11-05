Calgarians celebrate traditional Danish kickoff to Christmas season

Send this page to someone via email

Some Danish-Canadians in Calgary celebrated a longtime tradition in a new way Friday.

They gathered to mark J-Day, the unofficial kickoff of the Christmas season in Denmark.

It’s an occasion marked on the first Friday in November, often involving the wearing of viking hats.

“That’s when they ship out the first Christmas beer. They call it Yule brew,” Peter Christensen said.

Sampling the beer is a big part of J-Day.

“Yule is the Danish word for Christmas, spelled J-U-L in Denmark, so that’s where J-Day comes from,” Karsten Dalberg said.

The Calgary event was smaller than the celebrations many had grown up with.

“In Denmark, all the young people today, they’re probably partying in the streets,” Christensen said.

Which brings back fond memories of J-Day when the Calgary celebrants were at university.

“I think the beer truck arrived at 9 o’clock in the morning,” Dalberg said.

Traditional Danish food is also part of the occasion, served up at Friday’s event in Calgary.

“Your long Danish hot dog, smoked wiener,” Christensen said.

It’s the group’s first time gathering for J-Day in Calgary, with many saying it’s a great time to be boosting spirits.

“Something different than COVID and having a chance to be together,” Charlotte Berg said.

“Especially these days,” Dalberg said. “You’ve got to get a smile on your face.”

Participants hope more people will join them in marking the occasion in the future.

“This is the first seeds of celebration for J-Day,” event organizer Janeen Norman said. “And I think in coming years we’ll be able to get a lot bigger momentum.”

