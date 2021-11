Send this page to someone via email

On Nov. 4 at approximately 3 p.m., a staff member at Collins Bay Institution was assaulted.

The injured staff member was treated then transported to hospital.

The assailant has been identified, and the Ontario Provincial Police Penitentiary Squad is currently investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada will also be investigating the circumstances of the incident and will continue to work alongside police.