5 songs you must hear this week: 08 November 2021

With most of the attention going to major label superstar releases these days, let’s not forget about some of the great indie material that’s out there.

1. Taming Sari, Crazy

Single (RPM)

Recommended If You Like: What Greta Van Fleet re-started

Southern-fried rock from Canada? Yep. Ottawa’s Taming Sari (the name is Malay for “flower shield”) has been around for a couple of years now and would no doubt be better known across the country had it not been for COVID. Now, though, with live music coming back, it’s inevitable that we’ll be hearing more from these guys. Pairs nicely with Glorious Sons, too.

2. Plush, Hate

Plush (Pavement Entertainment)

RIYL: Old-school hard rock women (Pat Benatar, Heart, etc.)

This all-female group has been described by their hometown Miami Herald as “the future of rock.” Okay, so no pressure. Another description is “Pink singing for Metallica.” Me? Think of an all-female 3 Days Grace and you’ll have a pretty solid idea of what to expect before you hear the first note. More evidence that guitar rock is coming back big.

3. Darling Congress, Your Dog Don’t Like You

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Anything with dogs

This is new from Peter van Helvoort, ex of the Canadian band Teenage Kicks. It’s his first solo single and was co-written and produced by Brett Emmons from The Glorious Sons, which is his first-ever production gig. If you like dogs, you’ll like this.

4. Ryan Bourne, Wasted World

Plant City (Independent)

Recommended If You Like: Reverb and echo

Calgary’s Ryan Bourne hasn’t released any solo material in about a decade because he’s been so busy working with other Western Canadian acts like Chad Van Gaalen and Reuben and the Dark. This first single is trashy and psych-y but also full of melody. If you’re looking for some sonic fun, try this.

5. Jungle, Truth

Loving in Stereo (Caiola Records)

RIYL: Retro!

Truth—two guys from London who once made it onto the Mercury Music Prize shortlist—have come up with this slice of British pop that sounds different yet familiar at the same time. This comes from the pair’s third album, which appeared back in August. It’s a visual thing, too. All fourteen songs come with a video. They shot the whole thing in just five days.