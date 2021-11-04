Menu

Okanagan weather: Wet start to first weekend of November

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 1:49 pm
A few more pockets of precipitation will pass through the Okanagan on Saturday. View image in full screen
A few more pockets of precipitation will pass through the Okanagan on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Wet weather continues to soak the Okanagan, with 2 to 4 millimetres of rain expected on Thursday.

Temperatures during the afternoon should climb into low double digits before falling to just above the freezing mark on Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around to finish the work week, with a chance of showers as the mercury makes its way toward high single digits.

Pockets of showers push through the region on Friday. View image in full screen
Pockets of showers push through the region on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Rain will ramp up on Saturday, with the next system sweeping through with the potential for some wet snow mixing in at times.

Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers will stick around on Sunday, with daytime highs around mid-single digits all weekend.

Afternoon highs should settle into the mid-single digits through the weekend and into early next week, with the potential for more showers mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

