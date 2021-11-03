Oliver man accused of ramming police cruiser in attempt to evade arrest

An Oliver man faces a number of charges after a police cruiser was rammed Tuesday in an attempt to evade arrest.

Officers from Kelowna notified Penticton RCMP on Nov. 2 at approximately 3 p.m., of a stolen vehicle spotted driving toward them along Highway 97, north of Summerland, B.C. The vehicle had been originally reported stolen from Osoyoos.

Once the vehicle stopped at a gas station in the 1000 block of Highway 3A, officers were able to attempt an arrest. Police say the driver attempted to flee from officers by driving the stolen vehicle into a police vehicle. Once surrounded, the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle officers located two illegal firearms, one of which was fully loaded.

“This arrest might not have been made without the collaborative teamwork between all our neighbouring Detachments and specialized units,” Const. James Grandy, media relations for the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release. “We’re pleased this co-ordination resulted in an arrest and reducing the risk to the public.”

A 32-year-old man from Oliver, B.C., was held in custody to appear before the courts the following morning. Charges being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service include theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a police officer, multiple firearms offences and possessing property obtained by crime.

