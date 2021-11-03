Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oliver man accused of ramming police cruiser in attempt to evade arrest

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 1:47 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

An Oliver man faces a number of charges after a police cruiser was rammed Tuesday in an attempt to evade arrest.

Officers from Kelowna notified Penticton RCMP on Nov. 2 at approximately 3 p.m., of a stolen vehicle spotted driving toward them along Highway 97, north of Summerland, B.C. The vehicle had been originally reported stolen from Osoyoos.

Click to play video: 'Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home' Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home
Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home – Oct 18, 2021

Once the vehicle stopped at a gas station in the 1000 block of Highway 3A, officers were able to attempt an arrest. Police say the driver attempted to flee from officers by driving the stolen vehicle into a police vehicle. Once surrounded, the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Inside the vehicle officers located two illegal firearms, one of which was fully loaded.

Click to play video: 'Lengthy standoff in Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood' Lengthy standoff in Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood
Lengthy standoff in Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood – Jan 19, 2021

“This arrest might not have been made without the collaborative teamwork between all our neighbouring Detachments and specialized units,” Const.  James Grandy, media relations for the Penticton RCMP, said in a press release. “We’re pleased this co-ordination resulted in an arrest and reducing the risk to the public.”

Click to play video: 'Pair arrested for unlawful confinement' Pair arrested for unlawful confinement
Pair arrested for unlawful confinement – Jun 24, 2021

A 32-year-old man from Oliver, B.C., was held in custody to appear before the courts the following morning. Charges being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service include theft of a motor vehicle, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a police officer, multiple firearms offences and possessing property obtained by crime.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagpenticton tagoliver tagBC Prosecution Service tagpolice dog services tagHighway 3A tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers