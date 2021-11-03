Menu

Crime

Child falls ill after eating candy collected on Halloween in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 9:17 am
A trick-or-treater gets a bag of candy on Halloween night in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A trick-or-treater gets a bag of candy on Halloween night in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Waterloo Regional Police say someone in Waterloo reported that their child felt sick after eating candy on Halloween.

Police say the child got the candy as they were out trick or treating on Lakeview Drive near the Laurel Creek Conservation area.

They say the child did not need medical attention as a result.

Police are asking anyone whose child may have experienced a similar reaction to call 519-570-9777 or make an anonymous report with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are reminding residents to take a look at any candy their kids may have gotten on Halloween before it is eaten.

