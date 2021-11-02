Missing Winnipeg man needs ongoing medical care, may have trouble communicating, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

Dale Bighetty — who is described as five-foot-eight, 115 lbs with a thin build and short, dark hair — was last seen Oct. 30 near Sherbrook Street and William Avenue, wearing a grey and blue jacket, light blue jeans and grey shoes.

Police said he’s known to frequent the area around Portage Avenue and Carlton Street, and has difficulty communicating, so may not respond even if he’s called by name.

Downtown residents are being asked to check in parked vehicles, under decks and in outbuildings where he may have sought shelter.

Police said they’re concerned for Bighetty’s well-being, as he needs ongoing medical care.

Police had no photo of Bighetty available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

