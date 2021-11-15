Talk to the Experts – Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20:

Xplornet

Still waiting for rural internet speeds to catch up? Then you won’t want to miss Graham Fleet from Xplornet on Talk to the Experts, Saturday at noon. You’ll learn about the challenges in providing rural internet, how Xplornet is investing in rural networks, and hear about their exciting plans to bring faster internet speeds to rural Albertans, just like you! Join Graham Fleet from Xplornet, Canada’s largest rural- focused broadband service provider this Saturday at noon on Talk to the Experts, on 770 CHQR.