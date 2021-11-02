London, Ont. police seek missing 35-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a man was reported missing.

Police say Brian Mitchell was last seen Sunday, Oct. 31 around 1 p.m. in the area of Briarhill Avenue and Sweetbriar Road.

He’s described by police as five feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with a slim build.

Police say he has brown eyes, short curly brown hair and a short dark-coloured beard.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and hat, both described as dark-coloured, police add.

Police say they and family are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.