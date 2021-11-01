Saskatoon garden centre navigating lost cargo, supply chain issues this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Supply chain issues continue to hit businesses across Canada, and in Saskatoon, one garden centre is still unsure whether some of their holiday stock is at the bottom of the ocean.

Dutch Growers typically orders their holiday decorations months in advance. This year was no different, but global supply chain issues mean unpredictable wait times.

The garden centre said they thought the worst when they were told some of their holiday stock may have been lost.

Their supply was among those on the MV Zim Kingston cargo ship. Last month it lost 40 containers that fell overboard off the coast of B.C., followed by a fire on board.

Most of Dutch Grower’s inventory is now accounted for they said, but they’re in limbo over if or when the rest will arrive.

“What’s in the back of all of our heads is ‘are we ever going to get this product?’” said owner Nikki Van Duyvendyk.

Dutch Growers has been established in Saskatoon since the 1950s. They said they’re in relatively good shape, but feel for other, newer businesses trying to manage right now.

They said many businesses across the country are in the same boat, waiting for shipments and hoping they make it soon.

Globally, supply chains are facing equipment shortages and a lack of staff. For example, there are over 18,000 vacant truck driving positions open across Canada in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Trucking Association.

That means even if shipments arrive in Canada, they’re still stuck waiting for delivery.

“Everything we purchase today arrives in Saskatchewan on a truck, and we’re a land-locked province, that’s how we move our goods to market and how our goods come here,” said executive director Susan Ewart.

“If we don’t have drivers to move then of course we have shortages.”

The association said the industry has been struggling to fill positions for years, and the issue was only made worse by the pandemic.

The average age of a trucker is 55, Ewart said, and many at that age are retiring. Meanwhile, the trucking industry is trying to find ways to attract younger workers.

Dutch Growers said supply chain issues are making things more expensive.

“Say a shipment where it would have normally cost us $5,000 to bring this container it, it might now be costing us $16,000,” Van Duyvendyk explained.

She said many retailers are biting the bullet and accepting running their business will cost more this year.

She said we could see prices go up the closer we get to December, but retailers also have to be smart with markups.

“At a certain point for a decoration you can only sell it for so much, right?” she said.

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce said businesses are turning to local suppliers to help fill their shelves.

“Many are doing whatever they can to secure domestic supply of goods they’re looking for to make sure they can meet that demand going into December,” said CEO Jason Aebig.

Dutch Growers has started sourcing more locally-made products, like chocolates, to help other businesses and have more to offer.

Van Duyvendyk said if customers see something at the store, the best bet is to grab it then, as once something’s gone it is unlikely to be restocked in time for the holidays.