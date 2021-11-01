Ottawa police charge 16 people with impaired driving over Halloween weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Sixteen motorists in the nation’s capital were charged for driving impaired during the past weekend, per the results of an Ottawa police blitz.

Police said five of the charges were tied to collisions and three of the motorists were impaired by drugs.

Ottawa police screened 250 drivers at a RIDE checkpoint on Saturday, resulting in one driver getting their licence suspended. Another motorist was warned for having cannabis readily available.

The past weekend marked the first of the MADD Red Ribbon Campaign in Ottawa, which seeks to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season.

1:06 Sobering display in Delta reminds of dangers of impaired driving Sobering display in Delta reminds of dangers of impaired driving – Aug 5, 2021