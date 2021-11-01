Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge 16 people with impaired driving over Halloween weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 4:04 pm
Ottawa police charged 16 motorists with impaired driving over the final weekend of October 2021. View image in full screen
Ottawa police charged 16 motorists with impaired driving over the final weekend of October 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Sixteen motorists in the nation’s capital were charged for driving impaired during the past weekend, per the results of an Ottawa police blitz.

Police said five of the charges were tied to collisions and three of the motorists were impaired by drugs.

Ottawa police screened 250 drivers at a RIDE checkpoint on Saturday, resulting in one driver getting their licence suspended. Another motorist was warned for having cannabis readily available.

The past weekend marked the first of the MADD Red Ribbon Campaign in Ottawa, which seeks to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season.

