Crime

2 men from Brantford facing charges in connection with robbery in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:01 am
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police.

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Brantford have been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Cambridge.

Police say a robbery was reported at a business near Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive on Thursday at around 8 a.m.

They say a man got into the business and demanded money from the clerk. They say he was armed with a black handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

An investigation by the robbery unit discovered that a second man was also involved in the robbery.

Police say the two men, aged 26 and 39, were arrested Friday and have been jointly charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

In addition, the 39-year-old man is also facing charges of disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

