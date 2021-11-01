2 men from Brantford facing charges in connection with robbery in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Brantford have been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Cambridge.

Police say a robbery was reported at a business near Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive on Thursday at around 8 a.m.

Read more: 2 Newfoundlanders facing weapons charges after loaded handguns seized in Cambridge

They say a man got into the business and demanded money from the clerk. They say he was armed with a black handgun.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

An investigation by the robbery unit discovered that a second man was also involved in the robbery.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police holding weapon amnesty program in November

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two men, aged 26 and 39, were arrested Friday and have been jointly charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

In addition, the 39-year-old man is also facing charges of disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.