2 men from Brantford facing charges in connection with robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say two men from Brantford have been arrested in connection with a recent robbery in Cambridge.
Police say a robbery was reported at a business near Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive on Thursday at around 8 a.m.
They say a man got into the business and demanded money from the clerk. They say he was armed with a black handgun.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
An investigation by the robbery unit discovered that a second man was also involved in the robbery.
Police say the two men, aged 26 and 39, were arrested Friday and have been jointly charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
In addition, the 39-year-old man is also facing charges of disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
Comments