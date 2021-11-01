COVID-19: HKPR reports 83% of eligible residents fully vaccinated; 3 new cases over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

The health unit reports two new cases in Northumberland County and one more in the City of Kawartha Lakes since Friday. The number of active cases doubled to six from three reported on Friday afternoon — evenly split between Northumberland County and the Kawarthas. There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday morning:

Resolved cases: 2,424 — unchanged since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of the 2,493 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,424 — unchanged since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of the 2,493 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 949 — unchanged since Friday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

949 — unchanged since Friday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 56 — up from 18 reported on Friday. The health unit notes seven of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

56 — up from 18 reported on Friday. The health unit notes seven of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 236,988 608 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 380 since Friday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 11:55 a.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.3 per cent (up from 86.2 per cent reported Oct. 25)

86.3 per cent (up from 86.2 per cent reported Oct. 25) Two doses (fully vaccinated): 83 per cent (up from 82.5 per cent on Oct. 25)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 86.6 per cent (up from 86.5 per cent on Oct. 25)

86.6 per cent (up from 86.5 per cent on Oct. 25) Two doses: 83.5 per cent (up from 83 per cent on Oct. 25)

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.