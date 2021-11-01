Menu

Crime

Cambridge OPP ask for public’s help in identifying man killed on Highway 85 in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 10:31 am
Cambridge OPP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 85 in Waterloo late Sunday night. View image in full screen
Cambridge OPP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 85 in Waterloo late Sunday night. OPP

Cambridge OPP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 85 in Waterloo late Sunday night.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Northfield Drive.

Read more: OPP officer facing assault charge in connection with incident in St. Jacobs, Waterloo police say

He said the driver remained at the scene of the collision and is co-operating with police.

“We are trying to identify this person and notify family next of kin and continue with our investigation and any assistance from the public would be very greatly appreciated,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Read more: Officers seize loaded handgun during RIDE spot check in Waterloo, OPP say

He described the man as being in his 20s or 30s, Caucasian and well-groomed. The deceased was said to be wearing a grey sweater and track pants and shoes.

“We do not have any identity on this person at this time, and if there’s anyone with information that can assist us in the investigation and the identification of this deceased, please call the Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.

