Crime

Anthony Creed Cortez sentenced to 23 months in jail for crash that killed B.C. mother of 4

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in 2017 fatal hit-and-run crash near Hope' Suspect charged in 2017 fatal hit-and-run crash near Hope
A suspect has now been charged in connection with a deadly 2017 hit and run collision near Hope, B.C. that claimed the life of a young mother of four. Kristen Robinson has more – May 4, 2019

A B.C. man was sentenced to 23 months in jail Friday in connection with a deadly 2017 hit-and-run collision outside of Hope.

Anthony Creed Cortez, 42, was also handed two years probation and a 10-year driving ban after earlier pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and motor vehicle theft.

Read more: Suspect pleads guilty in 2017 crash that killed mother of 4 near Hope, B.C.

Four other charges related to the Sept. 11, 2017 incident – including failing to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, and possessing a firearm without a licence or registration – were stayed.

Danielle Charlton, a 35-year-old mother of four, was killed when the SUV she was a passenger in collided with a maintenance truck on Highway 3 about 10 kilometres east of Hope.

Read more: Suspect charged in 2017 hit-and-run that killed mother of 4 near Hope, B.C.

Cortez, who was behind the wheel of the SUV, fled the scene in a truck stolen from a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

He was arrested nine days later in B.C.’s Rogers Pass area when police spotted him riding an allegedly stolen motorcycle.

Cortez also received 30 days in jail for breaching his release order in Nov. 2020.

