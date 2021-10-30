Icy highways cause slowdowns for westbound drivers, Calgary crews working on icy spots

Send this page to someone via email

It was a slow drive for anyone heading west of Calgary Saturday morning.

Cochrane RCMP advised that icy area highways have led to several collisions.

Drivers were asked to be cautious and drive according to the current road conditions.

Motorists were urged to slow down, give extra room between vehicles and be prepared to stop.

Police vehicles and tow trucks were working in the area.

RCMP said these types of icy road conditions can be expected due to the combination of mild weather during the day and freezing temperatures overnight.

Meantime, Calgary crews were focused on clearing and sanding icy major routes, including Memorial Drive, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

Priorities include transportation infrastructure such as designated sections of pathway, designated wheelchair ramps, downtown cycle tracks and sidewalks adjacent to city-owned property.

