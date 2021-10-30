Menu

Weather

Icy highways cause slowdowns for westbound drivers, Calgary crews working on icy spots

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 12:03 pm
RCMP warning drivers of icy conditions west of Calgary Oct. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP warning drivers of icy conditions west of Calgary Oct. 30, 2021. File / Global News

It was a slow drive for anyone heading west of Calgary Saturday morning.

Cochrane RCMP advised that icy area highways have led to several collisions.

Drivers were asked to be cautious and drive according to the current road conditions.

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

Motorists were urged to slow down, give extra room between vehicles and be prepared to stop.

Police vehicles and tow trucks were working in the area.

RCMP said these types of icy road conditions can be expected due to the combination of mild weather during the day and freezing temperatures overnight.

Meantime, Calgary crews were focused on clearing and sanding icy major routes, including Memorial Drive, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail.

Priorities include transportation infrastructure such as designated sections of pathway, designated wheelchair ramps, downtown cycle tracks and sidewalks adjacent to city-owned property.

Click to play video: 'Calgarians prepare for 1st snowfall of the year' Calgarians prepare for 1st snowfall of the year
Calgarians prepare for 1st snowfall of the year
