SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs host the Red Wings following overtime victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 30, 2021 3:12 am

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, fifth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -253, Red Wings +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs scored 186 total goals last season while collecting 336 assists.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 7-16-5 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 2.2 goals on 27.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers